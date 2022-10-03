Tom Lorenz Passes Away
October 3, 2022 7:23AM CDT
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65.
Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday.
Lorenz is survived by his wife, Teri, son Marc, his wife Erin and their children, Eva and Emmett, Kyle and his wife Brooke Stevens and daughter Amy and her wife Lindsey Wyatt.
Private funeral services will be held in the upcoming week. A public memorial service has yet to be scheduled.