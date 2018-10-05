Toddler Hurt In Bounce Pad Accident Has Died

Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators say a 2-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained while playing on a bounce pad north ofLincoln that was lifted into the air by wind gusts.

Sheriff’s Captain Tom Brookhouser says Caleb Acuna passed away Thursday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital after suffering severe head trauma. The boy’s sister, 5-year-old Arra Acuna, was injured less severely.

Authorities say the siblings were on the jumping pillow around 6 p.m. Wednesday at JK’s Pumpkin Patch when strong winds tore it from its anchors.

