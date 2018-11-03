TODAY! GET ON OUR BIKES AND RIDE!!

Ok so it’s gonna be a busy day in DT.

First of all, the veterans Parade starting at 11am!

Then, how about some friendly competition on 11th Street (from L to M) as we shut it DOWN.

Conference bike (or Spider Bikes as I call ’em) races supplied by Group Therapy Bike Tours

Beer garden, food trucks and prizes!

In fact the winning team gets $50 cash per person, $50 bar tab per person , T-Shirt and a free Group Therapy Bike Tours Trolley Reservation. A $1,000 value.

Get your team of 6 there before that! You can race as an individual (they’ll team you with other singles) or as a couple or more!

Races with brackets starting at 2pm, so get there EARLIER THAN 2!

https://thirstybarlincoln.com/

More details on the Facebook page!

https://www.facebook.com/events/166707307606311/