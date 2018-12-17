Tobacco Company Spending And Teen Vaping Up In NE

A new study shows Nebraska ranks in the bottom half when it comes to protecting kids from tobacco. Nebraska is spending more than $2 1/2 million a year on tobacco prevention programs. Tobacco companies are spending more than 20 times that in the state. The American Cancer Society is going to the legislature this year to ask for an increase in the tobacco tax by $1.50 to keep kids from getting their hands on tobacco and e-cigarettes. More than 9% of Nebraska teens regularly vape. Nebraska doesn’t defined them as a tobacco product. Studies show 78% of Nebraska high schoolers and nearly half of middle schoolers have tried vaping at least once.