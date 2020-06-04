Toads and Porn?

Well it is 2020! What’d ya expect?
2020 has been a strange year, and this might be its strangest headline yet – A Spanish porn star has been arrested after hosting a ‘spiritual ritual’ where a man died while inhaling toad venom.
Let’s unpack this. Adult film actor Nacho Vidal was arrested last week in connection with the death of fashion photographer Jose Luis Abad.
Authorities say Abad died during a ‘mystic ritual’ that involved inhaling venom from the ‘Bufo alvarius’, or Colorado River toad, which is known to cause psychedelic hallucinations.
Now the 46-year-old Vidal and two others are facing a manslaughter investigation. Vidal “considers himself to be innocent”, according to his attorney.