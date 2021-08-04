To be the man, you have to BEAT THE MAN!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Ric Flair attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
How many times have you seen Ric Flair wrestle over the years? I can’t count the number of times I’ve personally seen him. He was THE MAN! After a 40-year career,16 world championship titles, wrestling legend Ric Flair has been dumped by the WWE.
WWE officials released the following statement: “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.” They did not offer a reason for ending their relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer.
Sources say the organization let Flair go because of a disagreement over his most recent storyline, which saw Flair become romantically linked to Lacey Evans. “In this instance, I didn’t feel comfortable,” Flair said. “The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not gonna win a war when someone’s got their mind made up.”
IF you’re a wrestling fan, then you’re noticing quite a few of the WWE Superstars leaving the fold. The WWE recently let Bray Wyatt go as well. It’s not my Monkey or my Circus but it seems like a bad idea to let some of the biggest WWE Superstars of today and yesterday go. I don’t see a lot of new talent with the charisma that can match Ric Flair. You’ll always be THE MAN in my book Ric.
Read more from FOX News