TMCO Expands Their Manufacturing Production

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–New space is being leased by Lincoln-based metal fabricator TMCO, as part of their expansion of their manufacturing footprint.

According to Anwar Rida, TMCO’s president, the facility will accommodate teams of experienced welders, assemblers, and powder coat paint application specialists.

“We are excited to increase our manufacturing footprint in Lincoln. This new space provides much needed capacity to both serve the needs of our existing customers and to aggressively pursue new opportunities in line with our growth plan,” Rida said.

TMCO is leasing 54,000 square feet of space southeast of 14th and Nebraska Parkway. The new space will include a 14-foot by 60-foot paint booth and associated equipment for large-scale welding and assembly projects.

Production at the new facility will start in July. TMCO is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.