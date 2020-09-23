Tired of Orange fingers?

Are you tired of eating Cheetos and having orange fingers? I love me some Cheetos but can live without the cheese on my fingers. It’s just something we’ve had to live with UNTIL NOW!!! Introducing “Chip Fingers” the clever plastic finger guards that fit over your thumb, index finger, and middle finger.
The finger guards keep your fingers clean and are even great while cutting veggies and fruit in the kitchen. Best of all they are dishwasher safe and are only $13 and come blue, green, pink, purple, teal, or red. Thank God someone finally came up with these. What would I do without this product???
I’m kidding. This is the dumbest product I’ve ever seen. Have a laugh, go about your day.
Check the story…..https://www.delish.com/food-news/a34100037/amazon-chip-fingers-guards/