Time for a sitdown

Very excited for the coming weekend at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus Ohio featuring 50+ bands. Not only do I get to see the bands, but I get to sit down and talk to about a dozen of them. Once I get the interviews all cut up and ready for you to hear them, I’ll post them here on my blog. Look for the first of them to land next week. I would love to give you a list of bands that I will be talking to but there is a chance that the band will have to back out of the interview due to timing so I don’t want to jinx myself.

Along with the interviews I’ll post some photos from the festival. Some of them will come from me and some will be from a professional photographer that will take pics of every band. His pics will be way better than mine.

The HIGHLIGHTS for me will be seeing The Cult and Bring Me The Horizon!

Talk soon