Some schedule changes to LPS sporting events for Thursday evening.

The Lincoln East and Bellevue East football game at Seacrest will kickoff at 5pm, while a cross country meet at Pioneers Park and a tennis dual between Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X will run at 3pm.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star softball at Doris Bair park will be at 4pm.

All of this is due to the weather.

