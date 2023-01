Rammstein’s singer Till Lindemann is missing? Kinda. Police in Rostock, Germany are investigating a heavy metal burglary Apparently, someone stole a statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. The statue, created by a sculptor named Roxxy, was reported missing on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after going up. Investigators are currently looking for witnesses or other information about the theft.

