Today I learned why the GHOST track “Dance Macabre” kept catching my ear! At first I thought that Tobias’ (Cardinal Copia) heavy accent was saying a form of “be witchu” (be with you) in a playful way but in fact he was singing “Bewitch You” as in to put a spell on you! Hey, before the internet came along we ALL had to guess at lyrics UNLESS they were printed on the album/cd/cassette jacket. And now the Video!