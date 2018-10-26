Tight Budget Expected Again

Nebraska’s Economic Forecasting Advisory Board has raised its revenue forecast by $69 million for the current fiscal year, which runs through next summer. Despite that, lawmakers may have to fill a projected $232.6 million budget shortfall when they write and balance a new two-year state budget next year. The Forecasting Board predicted Friday that the state will collect $4.89 billion in tax revenue in the upcoming fiscal year and $5 billion the year after that, for a total of $9.89 billion. Those estimates fall short of the projected spending during the two-year budget cycle.

Even though tax revenues are growing, the increases fall short of what the state has historically collected. The numbers could change before the beginning of next year’s session. Forecasting board members say the national economy appears to be slowing after years of strong growth, and in Nebraska, businesses are struggling to fill jobs because of a skilled worker shortage.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following release of the report indicating its connection to the upcoming November election.

“The news from today’s forecasting board meeting underscores our state’s growing economy,” said Governor Ricketts. “Even with projected growth in revenue, Medicaid expansion for able-bodied adults would make property tax relief nearly impossible and cut funding for education.”