Thursday Night Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
(KFOR NEWS June 12, 2020) A woman is recovering Friday morning from non-life-threatening injuries after her pickup left Rosa Parks Way, west of S. Folsom Street late Thursday night.
Witnesses told police the vehicle suddenly veered down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and wedged into a group of trees, along BNSF’s Hobson Yard. The woman had to be removed from the wreckage by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Police suspect the woman had a medical episode. An investigation is underway.
