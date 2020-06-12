      Weather Alert

Thursday Night Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital

Jun 12, 2020 @ 8:22am

(KFOR NEWS  June 12, 2020)   A woman is recovering Friday morning from non-life-threatening injuries after her pickup left Rosa Parks Way, west of S. Folsom Street late Thursday night.

Witnesses told police the vehicle suddenly veered down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and wedged into a group of trees, along BNSF’s Hobson Yard. The woman had to be removed from the wreckage by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Police suspect the woman had a medical episode. An investigation is underway.

