Thursday Night Crash Between Lincoln and Waverly Claims One Life

WAVERLY–(KFOR/KOLN-KGIN Sept. 22)–A deadly crash between Lincoln and Waverly has claimed one life. This happened shortly after 11 o’clock Thursday night along Highway 6 just southwest of the Interstate 80 interchange.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, several motorcycles and a car were involved. Investigators say the initial investigation shows a group of three westbound motorcycles were trying to overtake two cars that were side-by-side, based on witness accounts. At least one of the motorcyclists made contact with the cars, causing the crash.

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 60-year-old motorcyclist from Murdock was also hurt and suffered non-life threatening injuries. A third motorcyclist left the scene. The drivers of the two cars remained at the site of the collision and were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. KFOR News also has a call out to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.