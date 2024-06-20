Thursday Morning Fire Damages Garage, Sports Car at Denton Home

DENTON–(KFOR June 20)–An engine to a sportscar caught on fire early Thursday morning, when the owner was working on it in his garage at a home on the north edge of Denton.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were called to the scene near SW 91st and West Denton Road about the large blaze inside the detached garage. The owner escaped without getting hurt. Investigators say the man tried to put the fire out with two extinguishers but was not successful. The house was not damaged.

About $112,000 damage was done to the garage and its contents, including the car.