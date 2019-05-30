Thursday Is Give To Lincoln Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Give To Lincoln Day is Thursday, where you can donate money to your favorite local non-profit. You have until midnight to do it.

Last year, more than $4.6-million was donated to Lincoln non-profits. Barb Bartle of the Lincoln Community Foundation believes that amount could be surpassed this year.

“I think we can do it,” Bartle told KFOR’s Schmidt, Carol and Mick this week. “To think about $5-million, we’re getting closer and closer.”

Matching funds of $450,000 will provide a further boost for each participating nonprofit organization. That will be given out on a percentage basis determined by the share of donations each nonprofit receives. In 2018, the matching funds were $400,000.

To donate to your favorite local non-profit in Lincoln and Lancaster County and to see a running tally of donations, go to givetolincoln.com.

