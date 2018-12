Thursday Basketball Games Postponed for Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

Due to weather conditions, Lincoln Public Schools announced the Thursday games for the Heartland Athletic Conference have been postponed. Here’s the update schedule:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27TH

*NORFOLK GIRLS BASKETBALL AT LSE POSTPONED

*GRAND ISLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL AT LE POSTPONED

*LNE BOYS BASKETBALL AT LSW POSTPONED

*LNS GIRLS BASKETBALL AT KEARNEY POSTPONED

*GRAND ISLAND BOYS BASKETBALL AT LNS POSTPONED

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28TH

*NORFOLK GIRLS BASKETBALL AT LSE AT 3 PM *GRAND ISLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL AT LE AT 3 PM *LNE BOYS BASKETBALL AT LSW AT 3 PM *LNS GIRLS BASKETBALL AT KEARNEY AT 3 PM *GRAND ISLAND BOYS BASKETBALL AT LNS AT 3 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29TH

*HAC GIRLS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINAL GAMES AT LSE AT 11:00 AM, 12:45 AM, 2:30 PM, 4:15 PM & 6:00 PM

*HAC BOYS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINAL GAMES AT LH AT 11:00 AM, 12:45 AM, 2:30 PM, 4:15 PM & 6:00 PM

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31ST

*HAC GIRLS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL GAMES AT LSE AT 9:30 AM, 11:15 AM (TWO GAMES), 1:00 PM & 2:45 PM

*HAC BOYS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINAL GAMES AT LH AT 9:30 AM, 11:15 AM (TWO GAMES), 1:00 PM & 2:45 PM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2ND

*HAC GIRLS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LH AT 4:15PM

*HAC BOYS BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LH AT 6:00PM