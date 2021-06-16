Three Texas Men Are In Jail After Breaking Into An East Lincoln Best Buy Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–Three men from Texas are in jail in Nebraska, after they allegedly broke into an electronics store in east Lincoln early Wednesday morning.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says officers were called to Best Buy at 70th and “O”, on a report from witnesses about a suspicious vehicle parked on the south side of the building and three people banging on the doors. Those suspects were also seen carrying items out.
Spilker says when officers showed up, they saw a car in the lot and heard a loud noise coming from the front side of the store. Eventually, three men were taken into custody, after one of them ran off and was quickly captured while the other two were still inside.
The front door suffered heavy damage and a metal security door was damaged, after a saw was used to cut a lock. Damage estimates are around $7,000. Spilker says officers found several mobile devices and electronics stacked up next to the exit.
The men were identified as 20-year-old Reginald Thomas, 20-year-old Gary Simmons II, and 21-year-old Devin Drake all from Houston, Texas. Inside the vehicle in the lot, officers found a saw that was used to cut the metal security gate. All three men were arrested for Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools.