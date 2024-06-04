Three Teens Suspected of Stealing and Crashing Vehicle in SW Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 4)–Three teens have been referred for allegedly stealing a car early Monday morning and crashing it in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

Lincoln Police say a 2016 gold Ford Focus was reported stolen from the area of 22nd and “D” Streets sometime between midnight and 5am Monday. It was around 7:30am Monday when LPD was called to a rollover crash at 2nd and “D” Streets, where witnesses reported seeing three people run away on foot.

Officers later tracked the three teens to “C” Street, between 9th and 10th Streets where they were taken into custody without incident. The vehicle suffered $5,000 damage and was considered totaled.

A 15-year-old boy that drove the car was referred and lodged for several offenses, including theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of burglar’s tools, minor in possession, drug paraphernalia, having no driver’s license and willful reckless driving. An 18-year-old girl was referred for aiding and abetting theft by unlawful taking. A 13-year-old boy was also referred but released for two counts of theft by unlawful taking.