Three Teens Escape Youth Rehab Center

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 14)—Three teens escaped from the Lancaster County Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center on Friday evening.

Lincoln Police and other agencies were called around 7pm Friday after staff members reported that the three detainees forced their way out of the facility in the 1200 block of Radcliffe Street and fled eastbound.

Police are looking for the following individuals.



Jayden M. Little, a 17-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, short hair and freckles, last seen wearing a green sweater and blue scrub type pants, black shoes with clear soles.

Norman Bennett, a 16-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, hair in dreadlocks, last seen wearing a green sweater and blue scrub type pants, with black shoes with clear soles.

Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, a 15-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, hair in dreadlocks, wearing a green sweater and blue scrub type shorts, with black shoes with clear soles.

LPD asks anyone who sees any of these parties to not approach them but immediately contact law enforcement and consider them dangerous at this time.