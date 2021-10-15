Three Teens Cited Following Disturbance at UNL Frat House
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–UNL Police arrested three teens on Wednesday night for vandalism and being involved in a fight outside the Phi Gamma Delta or FIJI house at 14th and “R”.
One 18-year-old from Lincoln was arrested on three criminal mischief charges, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol. Another 18-year-old, also from Lincoln, was arrested on two criminal mischief charges and obstructing an officer.
A 17-year-old was referred to Lancaster County Court on seven charges, including assault on an officer, 3rd-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply, trespassing, as well as alcohol and drug charges.
FIJI house was shutdown this week, after a reported sexual assault from late August. No one has been charged in the incident.