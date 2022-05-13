Three Street Projects Begin May 16th
(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of three streets on Monday, May 16th:
- South Seventh Street from “J” to “L” streets will require lane changes due to a Lincoln Electric System overhead power lines relocation project. Northbound and Southbound traffic will move to the east side of the street. Parking will not be allowed on either side of South Seventh Street. Sidewalks will remain open. Access to businesses and homes will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
- North 16th from “Q” to “P” streets will be closed for a watermain installation. The current watermain was installed in the mid-1900s and shows signs of deterioration. The project is expected to be completed in July. Sidewalks will be closed on the east and west sides of the street. There will be no access to businesses along this block.
- North 98th Street from Waterview to Moonlight drives will be closed for sidewalk curb ramp and median installation. This project will connect two neighborhoods on the east and west side of North 98th Street to provide safer pedestrian access to a new school opening in the area in August. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures for each project. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
READ MORE: Plan To Wake Up The Beds