Three Reports of Stolen or Attempted Auto Thefts in Lincoln Overnight

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–Two vehicles were stolen, while there was an attempt to steal a third one overnight in an area of central Lincoln.

Police Sgt. Trent Petersen tells KFOR News he first report came around 9:30pm Sunday in the area of 23rd and “S”, where someone tried to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful. Then just before 1:30am Monday, officers were called about an auto theft from the area of 28th and “T” Street. That vehicle is still missing. Around 4:30am Monday, officers were called to another auto theft around 28th and Potter. Sgt. Petersen says that vehicle was later recovered.

No other details were immediately available. While it’s under investigation, Sgt. Petersen says it’s too early to say if all three are related.