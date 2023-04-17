Three People Wounded Following Several Gunshots Fired Early Sunday at a NW Lincoln Apartment Complex

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–Three people suffered apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at a northwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says when officers arrived on the scene in the 3200 block of Portia Street, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. He says a short time later, officers found out that the three people showed up at a Lincoln hospital by private vehicle.

“The victims being a 31-years-of-age male, 35-years-of-age male and a 35-years-of-age female,” Vollmer told reporters on Monday.

Injuries to the three people wounded are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Sgt. Vollmer says if you have any information or details about this shooting, you should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.