Three People In Jail After Meth, Gun Were Found

Three people were arrested when officers found a handgun, cash, and meth in a vehicle on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police said Friday they contacted 35-year-old Joey Mason inside a vehicle near 50th and Orchard regarding a previous weapons violation. Mason was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a 9 MM handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and cash.

He was lodged and cited for possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition, other occupants of the vehicle James Winchester, 33, and Kylie Thompson, 21, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

