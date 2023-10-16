Three-Peat of State Titles For Lincoln East Boys Tennis Team

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–For a third straight year, the Lincoln East boys tennis team captured the Class A State Title at the State Tennis Meet Friday at Woods Park. Lincoln Southeast finished fourth and Lincoln Southwest was fifth.

East’s Hunter Nelson went undefeated on the season to win the Class A No. 1 singles title. Spartan teammate Joseph Bucknell won the No. 2 Singles championship. East’s No. 1 doubles of Caden Haar and Samarth Sajeesh earned a state title, while No. 2 doubles winners were Yakub Islamov and Kayden Le to complete the Spartan title run.

The Class B tournament starts Monday.

Class A Boys State Tennis Tournament Results