Three More Covid Deaths Reported In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (March 9, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today received autopsy reports for three deaths that occurred August through December 2021. They are a woman in her 30s who was not hospitalized, a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized, and a woman in her 60s who was not hospitalized. All were unvaccinated. The three increased Lancaster County’s Pandemic Death Toll to 428.
The City-County Health Department confirmed 23 new cases today.
COMPLETE DAILY INFORMATION SUMMARY
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 23
Total cases: 69,376
Total number of deaths: 428
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
42 with 30 from Lancaster County and 12 from other communities. No patients are on ventilators. Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: low-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is moderate. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
At-home Test Kits Available:
The Health Department received its allotment of at-home test kits from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The kits are now available in the main lobby of LLCHD, 3131 ”O” Street, during regular business hours. A limited number of kits will be available on a daily basis.
At-Home Test Reporting:
The Health Department launched a new resource that gives Lancaster County residents the option of reporting results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and connects them to helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 227,311
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 212,223
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 66.5%
- Booster doses: 120,384
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Thursday, March 10, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.
- Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Monday, March 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD
- Wednesday, March 16, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD
- Friday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
- Tuesday, March 22, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.
- Thursday, March 24, 4 to 6:30 p.m., McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd.
- Tuesday, March 29, 2:45 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Thursday, March 31, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Fredstrom Elementary School, 5700 NW 10th St.
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.