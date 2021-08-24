Three More Covid Deaths In Lincoln Tuesday
Lincoln, NE (August 24, 2021) The report from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today included three more deaths: A woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s who were both hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized. One person was vaccinated, two were unvaccinated. So far, the Pandemic Death Toll in Lancaster County is 262.
158 new cases of the virus were also confirmed today.
In her earlier briefing, Lopez said the situation with Hospitals in Lincoln has become “critical”: Today’s Covid 19 patient count is 75, with 55 from Lancaster County (7 on ventilators) and 20 from other communities (5 on ventilators)
Lopez, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and several medical experts all urged members of the Public to get vaccinated in they haven’t done so already.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 193,225
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 179,584
- Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 70.1%
Their Statement on Vaccinations: “Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.”
They also announced several Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
- Wednesday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, 1400 “R” St., plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, 1705 Arbor Drive, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses; 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave.– first and second doses
- Thursday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses
- Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses