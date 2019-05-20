Three Men Arrested In Human/Sex Trafficking Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 20)–Eight arrests were made in a weekend human/sex trafficking operation in Lincoln.

Police say 36-year-old Terry Williams was arrested for pandering and tampering with evidence. He had three women with him at the time. No word yet if those three women were involved with Williams or if they and two other women were victims.

Police say 33-year-old Fernando Paz of Omaha was arrested for electronic child enticement, after he allegedly drove to Lincoln to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, which turned out to be an officer.

Another man, 49-year-old Matthew Turner of Lincoln, was arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Officer Angela Sands says this is an ongoing investigation.

The effort was a cooperation between Lincoln Police, Omaha Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Police and the FBI.