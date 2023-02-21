Three Handguns Missing From Lincoln Man’s Vehicle

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported larceny from Saturday night, where three 9mm handguns were stolen from a vehicle.

A 21-year-old man reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 200 block of Adams Street. Police say the man had been visiting a friend of his for an hour and came back out to find the rear doors slightly open.

Police say there was no damage to the vehicle and the victim thought he locked it up before going up to his friend’s apartment.