Three Extra Flights Added To Lincoln Airport Schedule

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–Air service at the Lincoln Airport through Red Way has been extended for three destinations on two different dates.

That includes August 30 to Minneapolis for Nebraska football fans wanting to attend the Husker/Minnesota football game on August 31. For fall break destinations, service is being offered October 17 to Las Vegas and Orlando. These additions were based on feedback and requests from customers.

Seven new non-stop air destinations from Lincoln were unveiled back on March 30. Those direct flights are to Orlando, Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Austin, Texas. Flights are available by going to www.goflyred.com.