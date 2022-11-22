Three Drive-By Shooting Cases Across Lincoln Early Tuesday Are Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–Lincoln Police are busy working three drive-by shooting cases from overnight Tuesday, starting just before 1am near 28th and “D” where someone saw a car pull up and heard gunshots fired toward a home that was hit four to five times.

Investigators also recovered .233 and 9mm shell casings.

Captain Todd Kocian says a second drive-by shooting was reported around 3:30am Tuesday at a home northwest of 27th and Old Cheney, close to Jameson North and Canterbury Lane. A resident heard several gunshots, ran outside, and observed a small vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers arrived and found two residences had been struck by gunfire.

It appears the residence was struck twice, and damage estimated at $215.00. It appears the second residence was struck 3 times and damage estimated at $210.00. Officers recovered .223 caliber and 9mm shell casings at the scene, no injuries were reported.

Captain Kocian says the third report came in around 3:45am to the area of 17th and Knox, about five gunshots heard by a resident, who then heard a vehicle speeding away. Officers arrived and found a single residence had been struck by gunfire. It appears the residence was struck 10 times and damage estimated at $800, there were no injuries reported. Officers recovered 9mm shell casings at the scene.

All three of these investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.