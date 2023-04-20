Three Days Grace and Adam Gontier reunite during Alabama concert

Original Three Days Grace singer Adam Gontier reunited with his former band during their concert in Hunstville, Alabama, on Wednesday.

The “Just Like You” rockers shared a photo of the surprise collaboration on their Instagram, alongside the caption, “Soooo we did a thing.”

According to Setlist.fm, Gontier joined TDG for renditions of the songs “Never Too Late” and “Riot,” both of which appear on the group’s 2006 sophomore album, One-X.

Gontier co-founded Three Days Grace alongside bassist Brad Walst and drummer Neil Sanderson in the ’90s, and left the group band in 2013. In an Instagram post last year, Gontier revealed that he’d met up with Sanderson for the first time since his departure. He, Walst and current TDG singer Matt Walst also reunited last summer to be honored by their old high school.

Matt Walst, Brad’s brother, has fronted Three Days Grace since Gontier left. With Matt on vocals, TDG has released three albums, including 2022’s Explosions.

Three Days Grace is currently on tour supporting Explosions while opening for Shinedown.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.