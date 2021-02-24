Three COVID Vaccine Clinics Scheduled This Week
(KFOR NEWS February 24, 2021) As of Tuesday afternoon, almost 71,000 doses of vaccine have been administered by LLCHD and partners as well as long-term care facilities.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will hold three large-scale vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena this week:
- A clinic on Wednesday is for Lancaster County residents age 71 and up and their spouses. Individuals will need an appointment to receive vaccine. LLCHD has enough vaccine for everyone who has an appointment.
- Two clinics on Thursday and Friday will provide second doses for residents age 80 and up who received their first doses at the Arena earlier this month. Individuals in this group are currently being notified of their appointment times.
As with previous clinics, the health department will be working with the Arena, various partners and volunteers to provide extra support and assistance to help ensure accessibility and mobility for the population being served.
Next on the state’s priority list for essential workers are homeless shelter staff and corrections staff. They will also receive vaccine this week.
The health department continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1B. As more vaccine is available, others in that phase will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov is a helpful resource for the latest vaccine information, including the lists of priority groups in each phase and the groups that are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
The state updated the vaccine prioritization last week.
- Residents age 50 through 64 will be prioritized when Nebraska begins vaccinating the general population. That age group will be followed by residents age 16 through 49.
- Residents under age 65 with serious medical conditions are no longer included in Phase 1B.
LLCHD is currently consulting with the physician community and analyzing some of these changes, and will continue to work with partners to determine vaccination options. The recent changes to the vaccination phases are available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
LLCHD also announced that it will begin using Speedway Village as a clinic location next week.
The Health Department will continue to consider other potential sites for vaccination clinics when vaccine is more widely available. Clinics may be held at other locations in the future to help serve the needs of the community.
The first step to getting vaccinated is to register using the secure, online form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The form is available in English and Spanish. As doses become available, those who are registered will be contacted to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. LLCHD has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages.
The state also recently launched a registration site. Lancaster County residents only need to register once on either the LLCHD website or the state website. LLCHD and the state health department can securely share data as needed.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.
READ MORE: LPS School Board Hear COVID Update