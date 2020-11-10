Three Covid 19 Deaths In Lincoln Tuesday
Lincoln, NE (November 10, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that three more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 54. The individuals were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s. All three were hospitalized.
The Health Department also reported 192 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 11,513.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remains at 4,460
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 10.3 percent to 10.4 percent
- State – up from 13.3 percent to 13.5 percent
- National – remains at 7.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 121 with 47 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 74 from other communities (nine on ventilators).
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is now in the red position. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.
- Work from home if possible.
- Wear a face mask when interacting with anyone outside of your household.
- Stay at least six feet away from anyone outside of your household.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Only visit businesses and participate in activities where public health guidelines are observed. The guidelines include mask wearing, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge at 402-435-5300 and South West Family at 402-420-1300.
The health Department emphasizes that a flu vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of getting influenza. The flu vaccine is easily accessible, and the public is encouraged to contact health care providers or find a community flu immunization location in November.
Governor And First Lady In Quarantine