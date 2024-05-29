Three Arrested Following Wednesday Incident Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–A search warrant served early Wednesday afternoon at a home near downtown Lincoln ended up taking slightly longer than usual for members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators arrived at a home near 8th and “G” Street to execute a search warrant for drugs and guns and saw a 37-year-old Omaha man, later identified as Jermaine Graham, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for terroristic threats in Douglas County. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Graham was believed to be armed and dangerous. After several attempts to contact Graham and two other occupants, 33-year-old Bryant Bruce and 46-year-old Stephanie Patak, both of Lincoln, the suspects were still barricaded inside.

With help with LSO’s Tactical Response Unit, investigators forced their way inside the home and Graham was taken into custody without incident. Bruce and Patak were also arrested for their respective warrants and other related charges.

No one was hurt.