Three-Alarm Fire Tuesday Night at Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 18)— A three-alarm fire at a northeast Lincoln home Tuesday night managed to get under control in about 20 minutes time but kept firefighters busy.It was shortly after 9pm that calls came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a home with a detached garage on the northeast corner of 53rd and Garland. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman said the fire was in the garage and there were exposures on each side. One side had siding that melted.

Lierman said the fire had spread a little bit into the attic of the home with the detached garage.

Initially, flames were seen by firefighters as they approached the area. Everyone inside the house was able to escape and no injuries were reported.

Red Cross has been called to help with relocation and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.