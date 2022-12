LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Dec. 18)–A three-alarm fire near UNL’s City Campus is under investigation.

Lincoln Firefighters were called around 10:30 Sunday night to Komi Auto near 22nd and “Y” Street, where crews encountered moderate smoke coming from the building. The fire continued to spread and was finally under control after about an hour and 15 minutes.

No reports of any injuries.