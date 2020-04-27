Three Additional COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Statewide Sunday
(KFOR NEWS April 27, 2020) Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday.
The Dakota County Health Department reported one new death, that of a person in their 60s. https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth/
The Central District Health Department reported one new death in Hamilton County. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/
A third death was reported Sunday. Further details will be forthcoming.
Jefferson County reported its first COVID-19 case on Sunday.
Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 56, according to the DHHS data dashboard. Sunday’s state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 3,028. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
READ MORE: NE businesses prepare to reopen during pandemic