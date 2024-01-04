Threats Made to Officials in 15 States Deemed ‘Hoax’ By Federal Investigators

WASHINGTON, DC–(AP Jan. 3)–A bomb threat emailed to officials in several states early Wednesday briefly disrupted government affairs and prompted some state capitol evacuations, but no explosives were found and federal officials quickly dismissed the threats as a hoax.

This follows false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days. Nine states evacuated their offices at their capitol buildings. Nebraska was also among six states that received threats but didn’t evacuate their capitol buildings or state offices.

The FBI said it was aware of numerous hoax bomb threats at state Capitol buildings, but had “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.”