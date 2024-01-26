Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shinedown set to headline Wisconsin’s Rock Fest 2024

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shinedown are among the artists set to headline Rock Fest 2024, happening July 18-20 in Cadott, Wisconsin.

Jared Leto’s band will headline Thursday, July 18, with Shinedown headlining Friday, July 19, and Jelly Roll set for Saturday, July 20.

Other rockers on the bill include 311, Killswitch Engage, Sevendust, Dirty Honey, Parkway Drive, Atreyu, Beartooth, From Ashes to New and Chevelle. Plus, there’s a special bonus bash on Wednesday, July 17, featuring Vince Neil and Quiet Riot.

Tickets for Rock Fest are on sale now. More info and the complete lineup can be found at rock-fest.com.

