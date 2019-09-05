Thirteen Nebraska Farmers Union Joining National Effort in D.C.

Thirteen Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) members are headed to Washington, DC for the National Farmers Union Fall Fly-In.
They will join Farmers Union members from around the country as they work together to contact all of our nation’s representatives on Capitol Hill.
“There is no substitute for farmers and ranchers sitting at the table with our elected members of Congress. We will focus on strengthening the farm income safety net, climate smart practices and expand biofuels, restoring competition to the ag economy, and improving the USMCA and other trade issues. America’s farmers and ranchers are facing the worst farm crisis since the 1980’s,” said NeFU President John Hansen.
The fly in will begin Monday September 8th and continue through September 11th.
