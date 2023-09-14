Third Petition Drive Launched By Supporters of Legalizing Medical Marijuana in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Two previous attempts to put an initiative that would legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska before voters through petition signatures had failed, but supporters are hoping that third time is a charm.

At a gathering Wednesday night inside a downtown Lincoln bar, members of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana kicked off the campaign to collect enough signatures by sending petitioners to every part of the state to put it on next year’s ballot.

Organizers say they are optimistic in collecting 87,000 signatures for two petitions. One that would create protections for those who work with medical cannabis and the other that would require the Nebraska Legislature to legalize it.

If the Secretary of State’s Office has verified enough signatures collected from the petition drive by July 3, the two measures go before voters in November 2024.