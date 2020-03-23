Third Arrest Made In March 8 Stabbing Death of Lincoln Man
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–Another arrest has been made in connection to the stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at a central Lincoln apartment back on March 8.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Monday morning said officers arrested 18-year-old Victor Melendez of Lincoln early Sunday evening. “Melendez was tasked with alerting other individuals if there was a response by law enforcement,” Bliemeister told reporters via video conferencing.
On March 13, 19-year-old Krysean Reynolds and 20-year-old Makayla Fell were taken in for questioning and their stories didn’t line up with what witnesses reported and evidence collected. Both were arrested for accessory to a felony.
Chief Bliemeister says what they know so far is Varejcka, Fell, another male and female were in the apartment near 22nd and Orchard, before the intruders got into the apartment and one of them stabbed Varejcka. The chief says they are still piecing together information to determine a motive behind the stabbing.
In the meantime, more arrests are possible and the investigation is ongoing.