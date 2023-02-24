Thieves Take AC Condenser Units, Damage Others at a West Lincoln Apartment Building

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported theft and vandalism that was reported Thursday morning at an apartment building in the 700 block of West “E” Street.

Investigators say officers talked to maintenance personnel, who said two AC condenser units were taken and four other units had their copper plumbing removed. One employee said no one was around the units while he was out salting the sidewalks but was notified by a tenant on Thursday morning.

Total damage estimates are around $24,000 and the loss estimate is at $16,000. No arrests have been made.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.