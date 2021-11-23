Thieves Attempted To Steal An ATM From An East Lincoln Bank
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An attempted theft of an ATM at an east Lincoln bank remains under investigation, after thieves tried to steal it early Tuesday morning.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says officers were called to the Great Western Bank off of 70th and “A”, about an alarm going off at the ATM. Investigators found the ATM had been pulled from the foundation, but there were no signs of the vault of the ATM being entered.
Damage estimates to the ATM are around $5,000. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.