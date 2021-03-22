They call him “Lucky”

IF his nickname isn’t already Lucky, It should be. Nick Slatten of Sparta, Tennessee recently bought a lottery ticket – which turned out to be worth $1 million. Nick got ahold of his fiancé to give her the good news and then ran a few errands. Somewhere along the way Nick lost the winning ticket. At this point anyone would freak the F out trying to find the ticket. Nick was smart enough to retrace his steps and fortunately found it at an auto parts store he stopped at earlier in the day. The ticket was laying on the ground next to a customers car. Anyone could have just picked this ticket up and got paid! Nick, or as I call him, Lucky grabbed the ticket before anyone had noticed it and now is a million dollars richer. Sometimes stuff works out for the best. Congratulations Nick
