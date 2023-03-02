Theory of a Deadman sneaks reference to “when it all went downhill” in apocalyptic “Dinosaur” single

Roadrunner Records

Theory of a Deadman‘s new song, “Dinosaur,” the lead single and title track off the band’s upcoming album, is about the end of the world and includes a possible reference to the year when it certainly felt like the world was ending.

During the song, frontman Tyler Connolly sings, “20, 24 hours to go,” which, in addition to nodding to the classic Ramones tune “I Wanna Be Sedated,” sounds like he’s singing “2020,” the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for whether the lyric was an intentional reference to 2020, Connolly laughs, “I don’t know, I can’t remember.”

“It probably was, to be honest,” he tells ABC Audio.

Connolly adds that “Dinosaur” was certainly influenced by his early pandemic experience, sharing that it “definitely … was rooted in 2020.”

“That’s when it all went downhill for us,” Connolly says. “Our album [Say Nothing] came out in [January 2020], our seventh album, and everything just kinda went south, for everybody.”

While it reflects a difficult time, writing “Dinosaur” did provide a spark for more new music.

“It really felt like that was maybe where … all the creativity started from,” Connolly says.

Dinosaur the album will be released March 17.

In the meantime, you can catch Theory of a Deadman live on the ongoing Rock Resurrection tour with Skillet and Saint Asonia.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

