Theory of a Deadman releases original holiday song, “Missing You This Christmas”

Theory of a Deadman has released a new, original holiday song called “Missing You This Christmas.”

“We’ve never done an original holiday track and for some reason the timing seemed right,” says frontman Tyler Connolly. “Maybe it was all the years of hearing Mariah Carey in Target that sparked the idea.”

You can listen to “Missing You This Christmas” now via digital outlets.

“Missing You This Christmas” follows Theory’s latest album, Dinosaur, which dropped in March. The record includes the singles “Dinosaur” and “Two of Us (Stuck).”

Theory of a Deadman will hit the road on the fall leg of the Rock Resurrection Tour with Skillet starting October 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.